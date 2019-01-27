Kuwaiti lawyer Fahd Haddad told Al-Arabiya TV: “She was referred to the public prosecutor, because she has committed a crime. She made a child a commodity of trade. She traded his feelings in a public forum. The Kuwaiti law (2015) states: ‘No mother or any person can record or take a picture of a child for the purpose of humiliation, degrading or destroying their psychology.’ This is not only a law, but part of the Kuwaiti Constitution.”