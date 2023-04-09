Dubai: Kuwaiti actor Faisal Abdullah Al Balis, also known as “Faisal Bu Ghazi,” has died at the age of 58 after battling illness.
Born on December 13, 1965, Bu Ghazi began his acting career with minor roles on stage and gradually transitioned to larger roles in the 1990s and 2000s. He is best known for his performances in television series such as “Time of the Cobbler” (1998), “Bou Habash” (1996), “Suleiman Al-Tayeb,” “Dalaq Suhail,” “Bouqlbeen,” “Tair Al-Khair,” “Zaman Al-Iskafi,” “Eyal Bousalem,” “Wi-Fi,” “Yellow Words,” and many others.
In addition to television, Bu Ghazi also appeared in several plays, including “The Interrogation,” “Bint Al Ezz,” “Slaves in Recruitment,” and “The House of Our Father,” among others. He also had one film titled “The Night of the Minister’s Arrest” in 1993.
Bu Ghazi also participated in comedy programmes such as “Dawood in Hollywood,” “Fadayiyaat,” “ Ghinayiyaat,” “Gergean,” and “Aini Aynak,” among others. He was loved by many, and news of his passing sparked an outpouring of condolences and tributes on social media platforms.