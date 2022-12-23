Cairo: In an act of revenge, a woman in Kuwait has been accused of digging up a hole in the roof of her neighbour after he had testified against her in a police case, a Kuwaiti newspaper has reported.
An Arab expatriate told police in Al Farwaniya governorate that the woman, a member of Kuwait’s stateless Bidoon community, had used a hammer to break the floor of her apartment and penetrate the roof of his lower apartment allegedly to take revenge on him because he had testified against her in an earlier separate case against military personnel, Al Anba added, citing a security source.
Summoned by police, the woman denied the accusation, but she was presented by a video clip showing her carrying out the digging, the source added.
She was referred to prosecution for further questioning.