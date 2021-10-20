Cairo: Kuwaiti authorities have put in place a new system for contracting foreign teachers whereby their university degree certificates must be first accredited by the Kuwaiti Higher Education Ministry, a local newspaper has reported.
Previously, teachers used to make a written pledge that their degrees and experience certificates are valid.
“No expatriate teacher is now appointed unless his/her degree is accredited by the Higher Education Ministry,” an education source told Al Rai newspaper.
As a result of the new system, some employment applications have been delayed at the administration for six months or a year,” the source added.
“The approval procedures may take a longer time, but they are the best to verify truthfulness of education qualifications and soundness of employment measures,” the source said.
The same system applies to Kuwaiti graduates of private universities in the homeland or abroad.
“These new measures are based on the Degree Recognition Law, which was adopted in response to the phenomenon of fake degrees that has hit the country [Kuwait] in recent years,” said the source.