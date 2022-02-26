Dubai: Two Asian tanker drivers have been arrested in Kuwait for stealing around 4,000 litres of diesel from Sabiya field, media in Kuwait reported.
The two Asians who work for an oil company are also being investigated for stealing electric cables from the same field.
According to Al Rai newspaper, the case came to light after the supervisors of one of the oil fields in the Subiya area discovered shortage of diesel which is used to operate machinery in the field.
Article 240 of the Kuwaiti Penal Law provides: “A punishment of no more than three years of imprisonment and or a fine not exceeding 3,000 Kuwaiti Dinar shall be applied to whoever appropriates assets for himself, or dissipates assets for his benefit, or intentionally damages assets while he possesses the assets owned by another, on trust, loan, lease, mortgage, proxy or any other contract obliging him to preserve the asset and return it or use it in a specific manner for the benefit of the owner or anyone else, and to account for the said usage, or based on a legal provision or court ruling requiring him to do so”.
Many expats who are found to be guilty of theft or robbery usually get deported following the completion of their jail term. Between 2012 and 2018, more than 956 expats have been deported for theft and attempting to steal in Kuwait. In 2018 alone, the number of deportations based on charges of theft and its attempt in Kuwait was 163.