Dubai: Kuwait has reported a significant rise in divorce cases in the first two months of this year, according to recent statistics released by the Legal Authentication Department in the Ministry of Justice.
The figures show that a total of 946 divorce cases were reported during January and February. Of these, four were among Kuwaiti couples in January and two in February, while the rest were among couples who had married in different years.
The statistics reveal that the number of Khula’a divorce cases, where the woman gives up her rights in exchange for a divorce, was 61 - 28 in January and 33 in February.
Divorce based on court rulings reached 152 - 89 in January and 63 in February. A significant number of divorce cases were filed by men with one or more wives - 67 in January and 64 in February. Women also filed for divorce before the consummation of marriage, with 61 cases in total - 35 in January and 26 in February.
The number of revocable divorce cases filed for the first time reached 292 in January and 262 in February, while those filed for the second time totalled 43 in January and 49 in February.
Meanwhile, the number of irrevocable divorce cases filed for the first time totalled 123 in January and 119 in February, while those filed for the second time totalled 19 in January and nine in February. Infertility was cited as the reason for 17 divorce cases in January and 13 in February.