Cairo: Kuwaiti authorities have said they had arrested a state security man for abusing his power in leapfrogging his turn at a shopping centre in the country.
The arrest came after the uniformed officer appeared in a video clip circulated on social media pushing two shoppers and forcing them to go backward as he forces himself to cashier to pay his shopping bill amid anger of bystanders. He was clad in a uniform of the Kuwaiti Special Forces.
The Interior Ministry’s Criminal Security Department said in a statement that the man was arrested after he had appeared in the video using force against others at a shopping centre.
“He was found to be an employee at the ministry. He is being referred to competent agencies to take legal procedures against him,” the statement added.