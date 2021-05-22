Dubai: A Kuwait-based private school has terminated the services of an female American teacher for showing support for Israel in its war against Gaza, local media reported.
The Special Education Administration issued a decision cancelling the permit of an unidentified American teacher working in a private school for sympathising with Israel on her social media account. The incident sparked the ire of parents and authorities for bypassing the regulations and violating the decisions related to distancing the educational affairs from any unrelated opinions that have nothing to do with education.
The Special Education Department has initiated investigation procedures and sent a letter to the school administration to investigate the teacher and submit a report on the incident, especially since some regulations and decisions prevent educational institutions from getting involved in politics.
Sources noted that the private school in which the teacher works has taken the initiative to terminate the teacher’s services directly. Accordingly, the Special Education Administration placed the teacher on the blacklist, which prevents her from teaching in Kuwait in any schools, especially the government.