Kuwait City: Kuwait has reported the lowest number of COVID-19 cases since February 1.
On Friday, the Ministry of Health stated that in the past 24 hours it recorded 596 COVID-19 cases. In addition, the percentage of swabs conducted to positive cases dropped to 4 per cent, the lowest it has been in over a year.
Kuwait reported five deaths due to COVID-19 in the same period. Based on data published by the Ministry of Health on Wednesday, in July, 91 per cent of people who died from COVID-19 were unvaccinated.
Drop in cases
The decrease signals a positive trend for the health situation in the country as Kuwait had been grappling with an increase in cases for months. In June, Kuwait recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths since the start of the pandemic.
Throughout July, the ministry recorded 351 deaths due to the COVID-19 virus. On July 6, Kuwait reported 20 deaths, the highest number of fatalities in a single day since the pandemic began a year and a half ago.
While at the beginning of the month fatalities were high, they dropped to single digits by the end of the month.
Vaccination
The health situation is improving as Kuwait is ramping up its vaccination campaign and trying to get as many people vaccinated as possible.
On Monday, Kuwait’s government announced that around 2.5 million citizens and residents have received at least one jab.