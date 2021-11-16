Reasons range from COVID-19 curbs and layoffs to wishing for settling down at home

Kuwait has recently allowed certain categories of expatriates working as teachers and health care personnel to re-enter the country on transferable visit visas. Image Credit: Gulf News archive

Cairo: Residency permits of around 316,700 migrant workers of different nationalities have been scrapped in Kuwait since the start of the year, a local newspaper reported, citing a security source.

They lost their residency status either due to being stuck in the homeland because of the coronavirus-linked lockdowns or because of their wish to settle down in their home countries, the source added, according to Al Anba.

“The majority of the numbers belong to an Arab country as well as to an Asian country that has a large community here in addition to two other Asian countries,” the source added without specifying those states or the numbers of their nationals.

The number of the expatriates whose residency status has been scrapped this year in Kuwait outstrips those in 2020 when it totalled 44,124, according to the report.

“This may because the residency permits of some were valid in 2020, but they could not renew them this year,” the source said. “There are also a considerable number of expatriates who lost their residency status due to the expiry of their passports or because they were laid off or chose to send their families back home to cut spending [in Kuwait],” the source said.

If such expatriates wish to return to Kuwait, the source explained, they will have to follow the related entry visa steps.

