Dubai: The Court of Appeals in Kuwait has upheld a lower court's ruling sentencing a woman to 47 years in prison for attempting to kill her 13-year-old daughter and facilitating her sexual assault.
The woman's lover was also sentenced to 15 years imprisonment with hard labour for his role in the crimes.
The court found the woman guilty of injecting her daughter with insulin with the intent to kill her after discovering the teenager's relationship with her lover. She also facilitated the sexual assault of her daughter by the same man. During investigations, the mother admitted her actions were motivated by revenge.
The case has sparked outrage in Kuwait, with the Public Prosecution calling for the maximum penalty, describing the crimes as "one of the most heinous against humanity."
The court's decision to uphold the lengthy sentence underscores the severity of the case and the Kuwaiti justice system's commitment to protecting children from abuse.