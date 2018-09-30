Manama: Kuwaiti Deputy Foreign Minister Khalid Al Jarallah said the visit by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman to Kuwait was highly important in cementing relations and cooperation between the two “brotherly countries.” Prince Mohammad was due to arrive in Kuwait on Sunday.

Al Jarallah told Kuwait News Agency (Kuna) that Prince Mohammad’s visit “was a historic opportunity for the two countries to discuss bilateral relations and ways to develop cooperation in all fields.

Al Jarallah reiterated Kuwait’s “unequivocal adherence to the historical, fraternal, solid and close ties with Saudi Arabia” and recalled the “historic and honourable stances of the Kingdom in supporting the Kuwaiti rights during the brutal Iraqi invasion.”

Riyadh had a crucial role in helping eject in February 1991 the Iraqi troops that invaded Kuwait in August 1990.

Prince Mohammad’s visit to Kuwait comes three years after he visited the northern Arabian Gulf state as the deputy crown prince.

The latest regional developments, particularly those following the US withdrawal from the nuclear deal with Iran and the economic sanctions to come into force against Tehran in November, will be high on the agenda in the talks in Kuwait.

The status of the oil fields they share will also be high on the agenda as the two countries reiterate the reinvigoration of their bonds.