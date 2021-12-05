Cairo: A Kuwaiti man got a new lease of life after he had clung to an empty jerry can for over five hours following the sinking of his boat, a local newspa-per reported.
The man in his 50s had kept his head literally above water thanks to the con-tainer until rescuers located and saved him from drowning, Al Anba said, citing a source at the Kuwait Fire Force (KFF)
Another man who was in the same fishing boat had managed to swim, reach the coast and alerted authorities about the incident.
The boat sank due to bad weather and choppy waves, the KFF said, adding that the man was rescued near the Failaka Island around 20 kilometres off the coast of the Kuwait City.