Dubai: Kuwait’s Public Prosecution on Thursday ordered the detention of a former government official for 21 days for kidnapping and assaulting a stateless man.
According to local media, the case has been referred to the Criminal Court.
On July 17, the public prosecutor’s office ordered the detention of the defendant on charges of kidnapping and attempting to assault the man.
Prosecutors also asked the Criminal Investigation Department at the Ministry of Interior to provide them with the results of their investigation into the incident.
A source, quoted by local media, said the former official tried to lure the man by telling him he wanted to meet him to give him an iPad as a gift after recognizing him through his Instagram account. But the man refused to meet him.
The source added that the official then sent his friend’s mobile number to the man. His friend claimed to be a detective. The suspect’s friend managed to bring the man to the official’s house. Later, the man managed to escape and filed a complaint.