Kuwait City: After almost a month since the authorities sat down to study the decision to ban the renewal of residency permits for expats above the age of 60 holding a high school diploma or less, no decision has been made as a stalemate between authorities concerned continues.
Local media reported that a dispute arose between the Ministry of Interior and the Public Authority for Manpower (PAM) with regard to exceptions to the decision.
It has been brought up that while the decision will not be annulled, a likely amendment would be to enforce a 1,000 Kuwaiti dinar health insurance fee that is contingent to renewing one’s’ work permit.
Effect of decision
Several economists and business leaders met with PAM to discuss the negative implications that the decision would have on the local economy. Many have pointed out that the decision will drive out skilled professionals who are a vital part of the workforce.
Statistics issued by the state indicate that around 86,000 residents are affected by the decision.
Although the decision went into effect on January 1, many have been in limbo as they try to renew their work permits in the hopes that the decision is amended.
Many have criticised the decision, calling it illogical and discriminatory as it seeks to expel thousands of people and their families who have resided in Kuwait and contributed to its development.