Dubai: An Egyptian Islamic teacher has been sentenced to death in Kuwait after being found guilty of sexually abusing more than 50 children, including students, local media reported.
The Kuwait Criminal court issued its ruling on Monday in what is said to be the ‘biggest’ sexual assault case in nation’s history.
Media reports said the case came to light last October when Farwaniya police, south of Kuwait, received a complaint from a Pakistani man that his 8-year-old son was sexually assaulted while on his way to a grocery store in the city.
According to Al Jarida newspaper, the boy’s father provided the police with evidence of the assault, including “his son’s clothes, which showed signs of abuse.”
A well-informed source told the newspaper that the policemen, when reviewing the recordings of the surveillance cameras, were surprised to see that the cameras documenting another sexual assault on a second child as well.
The source added that the police suspected that this could be a serial assaulter, and upon intensifying investigations, they identified a vehicle that appeared in the recordings during a similar sexual assault on a third child.
The paper said that the suspected vehicle surprisingly belonged to an Islamic education teacher working in a school in the Jahra area, north of Kuwait.
Upon being arrested and confronted with evidence, the teacher admitted that he sexually assaulted more than 50 children over the course of three months and that he used to threaten to kill his victims if they told their parents.