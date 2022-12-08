Cairo: Kuwaiti authorities have deported around 3,000 foreign “imitators of women” caught in nationwide security raids across the country during 2022, a Kuwaiti newspaper has said.
The deportees included transsgenders, Al Rai added, citing security sources.
Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Talal Al Khalid has given firm instructions to “cleanse the country of the sexually abnormal people imitating women,” the sources said.
In response, Kuwaiti police in collaboration with competent agencies have unleashed “pre-emptive” campaigns to expose parlours that use male massage as a cover up for immoral acts, the sources added.
“Imitators have recently started to spread by making offers on social media to lure those interested among the youngsters,” the sources said.
“It has been found that most of those involved in these acts are Asians offering their dubious services inside some massage parlors. Some of them are requested to go to go to customers’ houses.”
The sources added that Kuwaiti authorities have coordinated with respective embassies to deport the suspects and investigate the companies that brought them into Kuwait allegedly for work in violation of the country’s labour law.
There was no immediate comment from the Interior Ministry on the report.
Foreigners make up nearly 3.4 million of Kuwait’s overall population of around 4.6 million.