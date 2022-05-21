Dubai: Kuwait’s Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs has announced the requirements for the upcoming Hajj season 1443 AH.
According to Al Qabas newspaper, a circular was issued by the ministry to all Hajj agents in Kuwait, setting five conditions that must be met by pilgrims before applying for Hajj.
First, pilgrims must be fully vaccinated with shots approved by the Saudi Ministry of Health. They will need to provide a negative PCR test valid for 72 hours upon arrival in Saudi Arabia.
Pilgrims will also need to wear face masks in all indoors and outdoors while performing Hajj rituals and will be required to have a health insurance covering the treatment costs in case they contracted the coronavirus. All those applying for Hajj from Kuwait must be less than 65-year-old.
Saudi Arabia has set Kuwait’s quota for this year’s Hajj at 3,622 pilgrims down from the pre-pandemic 8,000 pilgrims, Al Qabas reported.
Prices of Hajj journeys from Kuwait this year are anticipated to range from KD3,000 to KD4,000, an increase of around 40 per cent compared to previous seasons, the paper said.
Kuwaiti authorities will allocate 15 per cent of the country’s pilgrim quota to low-priced Hajj trips and will strictly monitor them to ensure compliance with declared services and obligate organisers to refund money for any lack of the contracted services, the paper quoted unidentified sources as saying.