Kuwait City: On Monday, Kuwait’s Cabinet of Ministers announced a 9-day holiday for Eid Al Adha from starting from Sunday, July 18. The nine-day holiday applies to all state bodies and ministries.
As for the private sector, many adhere to the governmental holiday, while some enforce their own vacation days.
According to Kuwaiti astronomer, Dr. Saleh Al Ojairi, the first day of Eid will fall on July 20 and Monday July 19 is Yaum Al Arafat (Day of Arafat).
Eid travels
As Eid Al Adha approaches, the General Directorate for Civil Aviation (DGCA) is expecting 55,000 passengers to travel during the holiday period, local media reported. The statistics revealed that 75 per cent of all travel traffic is from passengers departing the country.
During the nine-day vacation, there are around 877 scheduled flights, of which 442 are set to be departing flights.
The most popular travel destinations for travellers are Istanbul, Riyadh, Dubai, Doha and London.