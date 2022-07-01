Cairo: Over 542,000 air passengers will use Kuwait airport during the upcoming Eid Al Adha holiday, the country’s civil aviation authorities have said.
They will be transported aboard a total of 3,484 flights over the period of July 7-17, according to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).
The number of flights arriving in Kuwait during this period will reach 1,737 carrying 285,155 passengers while the departure flights will number 1,747 carrying 257,006 travellers, said DGCA director-general Youssuf Al Fawzan.
Main destinations, he added, are Cairo, Dubai, Istanbul, Doha and Jeddah.