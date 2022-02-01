Dubai: Kuwait’s public sector will get a nine-day holiday from February 27 until March 5 to mark Independence Day, Liberation Day and Al Israa Wal Miraj, state news agency Kuna announced.
The extended holiday was approved by the Cabinet during its Monday meeting.
Tariq Al Mezrem, the Government’s official spokesperson, said the Cabinet has approved a five-day holiday from February 27 until March 3 for all ministries and government agencies to celebrate Independence Day and Liberation Day.
It will be followed by a holiday to mark Al Israa Wal Miraj. Work will resume on Sunday, March 6.