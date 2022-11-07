Dubai: Kuwait’s Ministry of Education transferred about 200 psychological researchers from the primary, intermediate, and secondary levels of education, to the kindergarten stage, and were distributed among different school districts, Al Qabas newspaper reported.
The report citing credible sources revealed that the move was to support kindergarten kids considering the possibility of early detection of educational problems, especially learning difficulties and psychological problems. These would need a psychological researcher in kindergarten schools.
The sources indicated that the Al Ahmadi Educational District had the largest share of transferred female researchers, as the number of kindergartens was 41, followed by Al Farwaniya Educational District with 40, then the Capital with 33, Mubarak Al Kabeer with 32, Al Jahra with 29 and finally Hawally Educational with 25 kindergartens.
The sources stated that the ministry initially allocated one female psychological researcher for each kindergarten school, provided that the researcher has 15 years of work experience in general education schools, and had passed the Kessler and Stanford Binet children’s intelligence scales, with a certificate of passing from the Department of Social and Psychological Services for the two scales.