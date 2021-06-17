Kuwait City: Kuwait on Thursday announced that all vaccinated expatriates can enter the country starting August 1.
Official government spokesman Tareq Al Mezram, however, said that those wanting to to enter the country must have received two doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Oxford-AstraZeneca or Moderna vaccine or one dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
In addition, those returning should provide a negative PCR test taken 72 hours prior to their arrival. Once in Kuwait, they must undergo seven days of quarantine.
As for Kuwaitis, Al Mezram said that only those who received two doses of one of the approved vaccines will be able to leave the country from August 1. Children younger than the eligible age, people who have a letter from the Ministry of Health proving they can’t get vaccinated due to medical conditions and pregnant women are exempt.
Al Mezram said only those who are vaccinated can enter restaurants, cafes, gyms, saloons and malls that are 6,000 metres and larger that from June 27.
Earlier, the Ministry of Heath’s COVID-19 emergency committee approved a request by the Federation of Private Hospitals to issue new work visas for health care workers.
Kuwait has halted issuing new visas since the start of the pandemic, and has barred non-Kuwaitis from travelling to the country since February 7, until further notice.
Many residents are stuck outside of Kuwait, unable to return since the start of the pandemic due to several travel restrictions and bans.