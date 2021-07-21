Kuwait City: As the vaccination centres remain open during the Eid Al Adha holiday, there was a huge turnout of citizens and residents eagerly waiting to get their COVID-19 jab.
The Ministry of Health will continue administering jabs during the nine-day Eid Al Adha holiday and the vaccination centres will continue to operate from 8am to 8pm, except on Saturday.
In the past few months, Kuwait has stepped up it’s vaccination campaign. On Sunday, the Ministry of Health administered a record breaking 95,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Different segments
Among those that received a jab as of Sunday are those between the ages of 12 and 15 years old, as the Ministry just approved vaccinating the specific age group.
On Wednesday, the Ministry of Health announced that they will be vaccinating farm workers via a field vaccination campaign in the Southern farming city of Wafra and the Northern farming city of Abdali.
While different groups are getting vaccinated at different times, many expats have said that they have not yet received a jab even though they registered at the beginning of the year.
Although Kuwait administered more than two million jabs, according to data from the Ministry of Health, it is unclear how many of those are expatriates.