Cairo: Kuwaiti civil aviation authorities have notified airlines operating in the country of the health rules related to foreign residents’ entry in the country as a ban of nearly six months is due to be lifted early next month.
According to a circular issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, the expatriates to be allowed into the country, who have already received vaccination against COVID-19, are required to register themselves in the health Shlonik app and the Kuwait Mosafer platform, necessary for all passengers travelling to and from the country.
All vaccinated expatriates have to undergo week-long domestic quarantine starting from the date of arrival in Kuwait. If they want to end the quarantine, they are required to do a PCR test and if the result is negative, the isolation measure is terminated, Al Qabas newspaper reported.
As for the expatriates inoculated abroad with vaccines approved in Kuwait, they will have to get their vaccination certificates accredited by uploading them on the Health Ministry website while proving electronically they have received the jabs before boarding their flights heading to Kuwait. On arrival in Kuwait, they need to complete registration via the Shlonik app and the Kuwait Musafar platform.
Vaccines approved in Kuwait are two doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca, Moderna and one dose of Johnson & Johnson
Since February 7, non-Kuwaitis have been barred from travelling to Kuwait. The ban is set to be lifted starting August 1 when vaccinated foreign residents, who have a valid residency permit can enter Kuwait.