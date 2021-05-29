Kuwait City: After a public debate on whether to hold in-person written exams for students in public and private schools or not, the Ministry of Education decided to postpone them for 10 days.
Instead of sitting for in-person written exams on May 30, 10th to 12th grade students’ exams will now commence on June 9 and end on June 24.
In a statement, the Ministry of Education affirmed that the decision was issued to allow more time for students to study and prepare for their exams.
The decision comes after students and parents held a sit-in on Tuesday in front of the Ministry of Education calling on the Ministry to hold exams online instead of in-person with many claiming that it is “risky” to move forward given the health situation in the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Online exams
During the special session held in parliament on Thursday, 27 out of the 53 members present voted against a request submitted by the parliamentary education committee to conduct exams online.
Meanwhile, a few days ago, the head of the Union of Private Schools and Institutes, Noura Al Ghanim, confirmed that private schools will move forward as planned to hold the end of the year exams in-person.
Back in March, amongst the Ministry of Educations plan to reopen schools for in-person learning, it stated that exams for 12th grade students and any students sitting for an international exam will be able to conduct it in person. So far, only the British accredited Cambridge Assessment body canceled in person exams, while all other private and public schools have decided to hold their exams in person.