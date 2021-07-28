Kuwait City: About 50 per cent of children, who registered for the vaccine, have received the jab since Kuwait began administering the COVID-19 vaccine a week ago to those between 12-15 age group, local media reported.
Of the 67,000 children who have registered around 35,400 have received the first dose. The Ministry of Health is aiming to vaccinate 280,000 children who are eligible within the age group.
The mass vaccination of children comes as Kuwait is preparing to resume in-person learning for the upcoming school year in September.
In accordance with the FDA and Kuwait’s Ministry of Health, children within the age group are being administered the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
The Ministry of Health has been ramping up its vaccination campaign to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus and achieve herd immunity.
On Tuesday, the Ministry of Health announced that they have opened a vaccination centre in the densely labour populated city of Jleeb Al Shuyoukh. Similar centres are also being prepared across the country, mainly in densely populated areas, as that is where the virus is mainly spreading.
The Ministry of Health has already completed vaccinating workers in the supermarkets, mosques, those in the transportation sector and some working in restaurants and shops. Soon, cleaning workers contracted by Kuwait’s Municipality will be among those that will receive the jab.