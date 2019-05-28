Emir warned of a "bitter reality" in the region and called for cohesion and caution

Emir of Kuwait Shaikh Sabah Al-­Ahmad Al­-Jaber Al-­Sabah speaks during his annual speech to mark the last 10 days of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan Image Credit: KUNA

Also in this package No thank you, Mr Javad Zarif, Iran’s proposal is unacceptable

Kuwait - Shaikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, underlined Monday that the delicate situation in the region requires cautiousness and social unity to retain the state's security and people's safety.

Emir of Kuwait Shaikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al­ Jaber Al ­Sabah spoke during his annual speech to mark the last 10 days of Ramadan saying "The bitter reality of the region, its dangerous dimensions and consequences, and the developments taking place in the region calls upon us to realise the current situations and circumstances, be cautious and ready to confront them in order to protect the safety and security of our dear country,"

Shaikh Sabah referred to the delicate situation in the Arabian Gulf, in clear reference to tensions between Iran on one side and the US and its allies on the other.

Sheikh Sabah emphasised the importance of national unity in protecting the country in this turbulent time, according to Kuwait News Agency.

“We know that sticking to our Gulf community and maintaining the privileges we have achieved within the GCC framework is the security that enables us to face such dangers and challenges,” he added.