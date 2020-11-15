The number of fatalities from five GCC states rises to 8,400

Dubai: The tally of coronavirus cases in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar and Bahrain climbed to 830,792 on Sunday, while death toll has now touched 8,364.

Oman

The Ministry of Health today reported 947 new coronavirus cases and 12 deaths in Oman, bringing total cases in the country to 120,389 and fatalities to 1,338. The ministry also announced a further 1,046 fresh recoveries, pushing total people recovered in the sultanate to 111,096.

Kuwait

Kuwait announced the detection of 499 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 136,840 the Ministry of Health said.

According to the ministry’s latest update, three people have died from the infection following complications caused by the virus, raising fatality tally to 838. A further 688 fresh recoveries were also registered, pushing total people recovered across the country to 127,585.

Active cases have now touched 8,417, out of which 109 are serious cases under intensive care.

Saudi Arabia

The daily count of COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia has continued to fall with just 305 new infections reported over the past 24 hours, down 44 cases as compared to Saturday’s figure of 349.

The Ministry of Health announced 16 more deaths from the complications caused by the virus over the past 24 hours. This brings the total number of confirmed infections in the Kingdom to 353,255 and virus-related fatalities to 5,657.

The ministry also reported 357 new recoveries over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of people free from the deadly virus to 340,304.

Riyadh recorded the highest single-daily infections with 57 cases followed by Yanbu with 47, Medina with 23 and Jeddah and Mecca with 12 each cases.

The remaining cases were detected in different cities and governorates across the Kingdom. According to the ministry, there were 7,294 active cases in the Kingdom, 810 of which were critical cases.

Qatar

The Ministry of Public Health today recorded 215 new coronavirus cases in Qatar, bringing the total cases in the country to 135,785.

No new fatalities were reported over the past 24 hours, keeping death toll at 234. Another 227 patients have fully recovered, pushing total people recovered across the country to 132,784. Active cases have now hit 2,767, including 277 that are still under treatment, while 37 are critical under intensive care.

Bahrain

The Ministry of Health said 174 people have tested positive COVID-19 in Bahrain in the last 24 hours, bringing total cases to 84,532.

Of the new cases, 44 are expatriate workers, 113 new cases due to contact with active cases, and 17 are travel related. There were 262 recoveries, increasing total recoveries to 82,300.

The new cases were detected after 11,299 PCR tests were conducted across the Kingdom over the past 24 hours. One people has died from the virus, raising death tally to 333.