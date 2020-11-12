The daily count of coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia continued to fall drastically with only 311 new infections reported on Thursday. Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: The overall tally of coronavirus cases in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar and Bahrain has climbed to 825,709 on Thursday, while the death toll has now touched 8,335.

Kuwait

Kuwait today reported 773 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of confirmed infections to 134,932, the Ministry of Health said.

According to the ministry’s latest update, four people have succumbed to the infection following complications caused by the virus, raising fatality tally to 830. A further 688 fresh recoveries were also registered, pushing total people recovered across the country to 125,593.

Active cases have now touched 8,509, out of which 110 are serious cases under intensive care.

Saudi Arabia

The daily count of coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia continued to fall drastically with only 311 new infections reported on Thursday, the Ministry of Health said.

The daily reported deaths from the complications caused by the virus in the kingdom also dropped to 15. This brings the total number of confirmed infections in the kingdom to 352,160 and virus-related fatalities to 5,605.

The ministry also reported 412 new recoveries over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of people recovered from the deadly virus to 339,114 with the recovery rate rising to 96.29 per cent.

According to the ministry’s latest update, active cases have no reached 7,441 active cases, 798 of which are critical.

Oman

The Ministry of Health registered 256 new coronavirus cases and 5 deaths over 24 hours in Oman. The total cases in the Sultanate have now touched 119,442, including 1,326 deaths, according to the latest update by the ministry.

A further 417 recoveries were reported, pushing total recoveries to 110,050.

Qatar

The Ministry of Public Health today recorded 245 new coronavirus cases in Qatar, bringing the total cases in the country to 135,133.

One fatality was reported over the past 24 hours, keeping death toll at 234. Another 227 patients have fully recovered, pushing total people recovered across the country to 132,153. Active cases have fallen to 2,745, including 299 that are still under treatment, while 36 are critical under intensive care.

Bahrain

The Ministry of Health reported 231 new cases of COVID-19 and 244 fresh recoveries, bringing total cases to 84,042, and overall recoveries to 81,658.

Of the new cases, 78 are expatriate workers, 148 new cases due to contact with active cases, and five are travel related. The new cases were detected after 11,299 PCR tests were conducted across the Kingdom over the past 24 hours.