Cairo: The number of the coronavirus cases has surged to over 100,000 in the six Gulf countries, with a total of 563 deaths, according to the latest official tallies.
Saudi Arabia, the region's most populous country, so far has reported a total of 41,014 infections resulting in 255 deaths due to COVID-19. Coming second is Qatar with 32,623 infections and 20 deaths. Qatar with a population of 2.6 million people, has the world's highest infections per 100,000 people.
The UAE has so far reported 18,198 infections including 198 deaths, while Kuwait has recorded a total of 9,286 cases resulting in 65 fatalities.
Bahrain Monday confirmed 216 new cases, taking to 4,990 its infection tally including eight deaths. Oman has registered a total of 3,573 cases and 17 fatalities.
The Gulf countries, home to a large community of migrant workers, have enforced a slew of strict measures to contain the virus, including total or partial lockdowns and shutting down businesses, mosques and schools.
In response to a recent sharp rise in infections, Kuwait began Sunday to enforce a complete nationwide curfew running until May 30.