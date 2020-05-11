A health worker, wearing personal protective equipment, collects a swab sample from a man at a drive-thru testing service for COVID-19 coronavirus in the Qatari capital Doha, on May 7, 2020. Qatar's Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) has announced that it will operate drive through swabbing hubs at three health centres for two days, for a community based survey on COVID-19. The ministry has also clarified that participants of the test will be randomly selected based on age, gender and ethnicity and participation is entirely voluntary. Image Credit: AFP

Cairo: The number of the coronavirus cases has surged to over 100,000 in the six Gulf countries, with a total of 563 deaths, according to the latest official tallies.

Saudi Arabia, the region's most populous country, so far has reported a total of 41,014 infections resulting in 255 deaths due to COVID-19. Coming second is Qatar with 32,623 infections and 20 deaths. Qatar with a population of 2.6 million people, has the world's highest infections per 100,000 people.

The UAE has so far reported 18,198 infections including 198 deaths, while Kuwait has recorded a total of 9,286 cases resulting in 65 fatalities.

Bahrain Monday confirmed 216 new cases, taking to 4,990 its infection tally including eight deaths. Oman has registered a total of 3,573 cases and 17 fatalities.

The Gulf countries, home to a large community of migrant workers, have enforced a slew of strict measures to contain the virus, including total or partial lockdowns and shutting down businesses, mosques and schools.