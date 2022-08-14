Dubai: Forty-eight members belonging to two gangs, including 39 women for being involved in prostitution, have been arrested in Bahrain, local media reported.
In a statement, the Department of Anti Human Trafficking and Protection of Public Morals under Ministry of Interior, said on Saturday that 9 Asians were among those arrested.
A huge quantity of alcoholic drinks have been seized from the possession of the two gangs.
In recent years, the government of Bahrain has taken down various sex trafficking gangs in the country. It was even stated that convicted individuals could face up to 15 years in prison and fines of up to BD10,000, apart from paying the cost of repatriating the victims.
The Bahrain Penal Code, under article 325, states that those who are convicted of forced prostitution can face 2 to 7 years of imprisonment. In case the victim happens to be a minor, 3 to 10 years of imprisonment can be slapped.