There are at least 6 front-runners in the global vaccine race. Developers are have public pronouncements about the most likely per-unit price of their vaccine. Calculations are based on actual figures announced or by the fund given by the government to developers divided by the number of shots covered by the publicly announced supply contract. Image Credit: File / Gulf News

Dubai: Scientists, vaccine developers, humanitarians, and decision makers from around the world will come together to discuss the best vaccines to use, and develop appropriate plans for global distribution and pricing.

The COVID-19 Vaccine Forum, hosted by the King Abdullah International Medical Research Center (KAIMRC) in Riyadh, is a key event as it provides a hub for leading COVID-19 vaccine scientists, regulators, developers, and distributors to learn about COVID-19 vaccines in development.

9 number of vaccines in Phase II–III trials

In attendance will be top vaccine scientists from Harvard University Medical School, Stanford University School of Medicine, Baylor College of Medicine, University of Oxford, Imperial College London, The Chinese Academy of Sciences, Russian Academy of Sciences, Jazan University, Imam Abdulrahman Bin Faisal University, King Abdullah International Medical Research Center, King Fahad Medical Research Center, King Saud bin Abdulaziz University for Health Sciences, Nova Southeastern University, will present at the conference.

Representatives from Janssen, Zhifei Biological, Moderna, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, and the US National Institutes of Health will report on progress in developing COVID-Vaccines.

"The COVID-19 Vaccine Forum is one of the most important healthcare events this year." said Dr. Bandar Al Knawy, MD, FRCPC, Chief Executive Officer, Ministry of National Guard-Health Affairs, and President, King Saud Bin Abdulaziz University for Health Sciences. "It aims to bring together leaders in the field of COVID-19 vaccine development and production, health institutions, academic institutions, businesses and world organizations to discuss the latest updates on COVID-19 vaccine development and availability to the public."

“The event is unique and significant, enabling the scientific community, health workers, governmental and non-governmental institutions and the public to be informed regarding the progress of COVID-19 vaccines, and discuss concerns and issues,” said Dr. Ahmed Alaskar Executive Director, King Abdullah International Medical Research Center, Ministry of National Guard-Health Affairs, and President of 11th KAIMRC Annual Forum for Medical Research.

“We thank all the prominent speakers who are presenting during the forum, the organizing committee, the collaborators and sponsors who made it possible”.

20 CATASTROPHIC EPIDEMICS Over the course of human history at least twenty catastrophic epidemics and pandemics have gripped our planet causing tremendous suffering and death. These diseases have devastated human health and changed the course of history.



The current COVID-19 pandemic is one of the most severe pandemics in history. The present situation is unprecedented. As of October 2020, over 40 million people have been infected and over a million people have died from COVID-19. No previous pandemics have shut down the planet as COVID-19 has.



More than 4 billion people in more than 90 countries have been asked or ordered to stay at home by their governments.

Since the pandemic emerged in China in December 2019 there have been global efforts to limit the spread of the disease. People around the world have demonstrated remarkable solidarity. Scientists have shared data and resources to help accelerate discovery and development of therapies and vaccines.

There are currently 321 vaccine candidates in development. No candidate has completed clinical trials to prove safety and efficacy, however, there are 42 vaccines in clinical research, 33 vaccines in Phase I–II trials, and 9 vaccines in Phase II–III trials.

