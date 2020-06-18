1 of 29
JOURNEY HOME: Dubai-based Filipina Lalaine Ortiz-Lacerna shares her "adventure" flying home to Manila during the COVID-19 pandemic. Her visual journey begins in Dubai, with bits about her three previous flight cancellations, her desperation to see her family again, and after landing, walking towards a swab test booth.
Image Credit: Lalaine Ortiz-Lacerna / Facebook
2 of 29
READY TO FLY: "So here it is, finally, after three cancellations (three different airlines). After all the heartbreaks, numerous calls and long waiting lists of airlines, I decided to get a special flight to Manila on PAL (Philippine Airlines) because I was desperate to go home. I'm told these flights are not usually announced in the airline's website (based on my investigation). With the help of a friend working for a travel agency in Dubai, I was lucky to get an earlier date. Thanks to you. Lesson learnt: Try and try until you succeed," wrote Lalaine Ortiz Lacerna, who worked for seven years in Dubai as a nurse.
Image Credit: Lalaine Ortiz-Lacerna / Facebook
3 of 29
FLIGHT DELAYED FOR 3.5 HOURS: "I told myself, 'don't complain'. What's important is that the flight home is on. This was the time when I was full of positivity and energy. I brought lots of patience with me," says Lalaine Ortiz-Lacerna. She flew to Manila from Dubai on June 8, 2020 on a Philippine Airlines flight. She posted this June 13, 2020 after the completing mandatory quarantine and testing negative following arrival in Manila.
Image Credit: Lalaine Ortiz-Lacerna / Facebook
4 of 29
BOARDING TIME: Filipina Lalaine Ortiz-Lacerna flew to Manila on June 8, 2020 from Dubai on board a Philippine Airlines flight. She wrote: "And, at long last, this is my moment!" She posted this June 13, 2020 after the completing her quarantine and testing negative following arrival in Manila from Dubai.
Image Credit: Lalaine Ortiz-Lacerna / Facebook
5 of 29
CABIN FOOD: "The cabin crew served food almost immediately. I skipped it. I was paranoid. I had to make sure I will not take off my mask during the whole flight. I didn't want to take any chances of getting the virus. Disclaimer: this is only my choice and I have nothing against the airline food."
Image Credit: Lalaine Ortiz-Lacerna / Facebook
6 of 29
Hygiene kit, handed out by cabin crew.
Image Credit: Lalaine Ortiz-Lacerna / Facebook
7 of 29
PCR TEST: The queue to testing booth at the airport. PCR tests were conducted on all passengers following landing in Manila's Ninoy Aquino International Airport.
Image Credit: Lalaine Ortiz-Lacerna / Facebook
8 of 29
3 HOURS AFTER LANDING: Members of the quarantine team started moving us to different hotels in these orange buses. The hotel quarantine is on while waiting for test results. Till this time, we had no idea in which hotel we'd wind up staying. It gave the bus journey an element surprise! For non-registered overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), or those on tourist visa, there will a designated desk to assist you, and will help bring you to the hotel of your choice. They will show you a list of hotels, with room rates. Unfortunately, this will be at your own expense.
Image Credit: Lalaine Ortiz-Lacerna / Facebook
9 of 29
Airport staff disinfecting the hallways, chairs, etc. This sight is reassuring.
Image Credit: Lalaine Ortiz Lacerna
10 of 29
BORDER CHECKS: No crowd or long queues to the immigration counters at Manila's Ninoy Aquino International Airport Temrinal 2.
Image Credit: Lalaine Ortiz-Lacerna
11 of 29
PRIORITY LANE: All pregnant women, families and children are given priority. FYI : Since I am an OFW, the COVID-19 swab test is free. For tourists on those on student visa, you need to pay for the swab test. If I am not mistaken, it's 3,500 pesos (sorry, I'm not sure).
Image Credit: Lalain Ortiz Lacerna
12 of 29
Inside the bus that took us from airport to hotel.
Image Credit: Lalaine Ortiz-Lacerna
13 of 29
LOCAL SIM CARD: This mobile phone SIM card costs 100 pesos ($2), from either Globe and Smart, available with "Kuya" driver. Make sure you change your money at the airport money changer itself. Once inside the hotel, you're no longer allowed to get out of the room, till further notice.
Image Credit: Lalaine Ortiz-Lacerna / Facebook
14 of 29
I FELT SO BEAT: "We didn't know where the bus driver would eventually bring us. But this time, I really exhausted, sleeping, hungry to the highest level. I brought with me lots of patience." "
Image Credit: Lalaine Ortiz-Lacerna / Facebook
15 of 29
Here we are finally. We spent time catching up on the latest news while waiting for the severely understaffed hotel to complete check-in procedures. We were told there were just two hotel staff vs 300 check ins. Lesson learnt: don't complain because during this pandemic, staff shortage is everywhere. Can't wait to lie on a flat bed.
Image Credit: Lalaine Ortiz-Lacerna / Facebook
16 of 29
QUEUE: A serpentine queue to check-in counter from the main hotel facade to the check-in counter.
Image Credit: Lalaine Ortiz-Lacerna / Facebook
17 of 29
All of the waiting is worth it. Lets get inside this "Suite 1" room. Note: I didn't pay anything. After the check-in formalities, hotel staff assisted us to our assigned rooms.
Image Credit: Lalaine Ortiz-Lacerna / Facebook
18 of 29
SPACIOUS, CLEAN: Inside my hotel suite.
Image Credit: Lalaine Ortiz Lacerna / Facebook
19 of 29
Image Credit: Lalaine Ortiz Lacerna
20 of 29
Image Credit: Lalaine Ortiz Lacerna
21 of 29
Image Credit: Lalaine Ortiz Lacerna
22 of 29
Free food dropped outside the door.
Image Credit: Lalaine Ortiz Lacerna
23 of 29
Quarantine lunch.
Image Credit: Lalaine Ortiz Lacerna
24 of 29
Dinner is ready.
Image Credit: Lalaine Ortiz Lacerna
25 of 29
I missed local fastfood. Thankfully, there's a delivery option.
Image Credit: Lalaine Ortiz Lacerna
26 of 29
IMPORTANT GEAR: All my gadgets and powerbank ran out of juice. Remember to bring this adaptor with you when you fly home, as only the two-pin outlets are available in most places in the Philippines. The hotel may run out of such adaptors.
Image Credit: Lalaine Ortiz Lacerna
27 of 29
During the briefing, we were asked to follow this page. It's where the Coast Guard post COVID-19 test results everyday.
Image Credit: Lalaine Ortiz Lacerna
28 of 29
NEGATIVE LIST: After 4 days, this list came out. The rumours were right: results were out fairly quickly. When I got test result, it felt like passing the board exam, when I saw my name on this list. Thankful and blessed. Everything that just happened taught me many lessons. (1.) Don't complain - God is preparing things and they will happen at the right time. (2) Trust His will - If you believe that God is with you on your journey, don’t ask and never question. For sure He has plans. Indeed better plans: (3) Be patient - everything happens for a reason. (4) The reason why my previous flight schedules were cancelled was because He didn’t want me to endure what others experienced. (5) Be thankful and share your blessing! That's why I’m sharing this post to create positivity, towards the effort of our government to bring home all the Filipinos from around the world. I know it’s not easy. But I can tell our government is doing their best to help us. Thank you 🇵🇭❤️. Your returning OFW🇵🇭🙏🏻
Image Credit: Lalaine Ortiz-Lacerna
29 of 29
QUARANTINE CERTIFICATE: This certificate was given to us sa PITX (Paranaque Integrated Terminal Exchange bus terminal). From the hotel OWWA provided a free bus transport to all repatriates who tested negative. For those who have family within the National Capital Regiojn (NCR), you may ask them to fetch you. Mabrook! Finally, you're free.
Image Credit: Lalaine Ortiz Lacerna