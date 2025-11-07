Woman found guilty in UK of harassing Madeleine McCann’s parents

Polish woman had claimed to be missing British girl
London: A UK jury on Friday convicted a Polish woman who had claimed to be Madeleine McCann of harassing the parents of the missing British girl, but acquitted her of stalking them.
Alongside the Polish convict Julia Wandelt, British co-defendant Karen Spragg was found not guilty of stalking and harassment, following a month-long trial at Leicester Crown Court in central England which saw both parents make rare public appearances to testify.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox