GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 30°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Europe

Woman found guilty in UK of harassing Madeleine McCann’s parents

Polish woman had claimed to be missing British girl

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
Gerry, left, and Kate McCann, parents of four-year old Madeleine McCann, present a picture of their daughter during a press conference in Berlin, Wednesday, June 6, 2007.
Gerry, left, and Kate McCann, parents of four-year old Madeleine McCann, present a picture of their daughter during a press conference in Berlin, Wednesday, June 6, 2007.
AP

London: A UK jury on Friday convicted a Polish woman who had claimed to be Madeleine McCann of harassing the parents of the missing British girl, but acquitted her of stalking them.

Alongside the Polish convict Julia Wandelt, British co-defendant Karen Spragg was found not guilty of stalking and harassment, following a month-long trial at Leicester Crown Court in central England which saw both parents make rare public appearances to testify.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Death does not distinguish between age, achievement, wealth, or promise. It arrives silently, unannounced, reshaping the lives of those left behind.

Gone too soon: Lasting memories of those we’ve lost

3m read
Season 3 filmed in summer 2024 (let’s say July) and premiered October 2025—roughly 15 months later.

When will The Diplomat season 4 drop? Here's the scoop

2m read
The show starred Kate Siegel, Michael Huisman, Victoria Pedretti, Oliver Jackson-Cohen and Elizabeth Reaser as the siblings.

Why Netflix's Hill House cuts deeper than any demon

3m read
The sight of Bailey in traditional Indian wear has Bridgerton stans manifesting a full-blown Kanthony

Jonathan Bailey's Kurta photos break the internet

1m read