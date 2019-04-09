Voters across 27 EU states will select the 705 MEPs to serve in European Parliament

WHAT

Voters across the remaining 27 states of the European Union will go to the polls to select the 705 MEPs to serve in the European Parliament for the next five years.

WHEN

The elections are held on different days in different countries. For most, it will be on Sunday, May 26; for others it’s May 23, 24 or 25.

WHY

MEPs pass EU laws and approve its budget, along with the European Council — the leaders of each EU state. They also select the European Commission, the cabinet-like structure that oversees the day-to-day running of the EU.

HOW