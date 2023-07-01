Wiener Zeitung
The last edition of the 'Wiener Zeitung', one of the world's oldest newspapers has a banderole indicating the change to the online version of the newspaper, in Vienna on June 29, 2023. Founded in 1703, during the time of the Habsburg Empire, it has survived the turmoil of history, but after years of uncertainty, the paper edition of the Viennese newspaper Wiener Zeitung is finally going to disappear. Image Credit: AFP

Berlin: One of the world's oldest newspapers, the Vienna-based Wiener Zeitung, ended its daily print run Friday after more than three centuries.

First published under the name Wiennerisches Diarium, the paper set out to provide a sober account of the news “without any oratory or poetic gloss” when it was launched on Aug. 8, 1703.

“320 years, 12 presidents, 10 emperors, 2 republics, 1 newspaper,” the print edition's final front page read.

also read

The Wiener Zeitung, which is owned by the Austrian government but editorially independent, suffered a sharp decrease in revenue after a recent law dropped a requirement for companies to pay to publish changes to the commercial registry in the print edition.

Editor-in-Chief of the Wiener Zeitung Thomas Seifert
Editor-in-Chief of the Wiener Zeitung Thomas Seifert poses in front of the printing press during the printing of the last issue, in Vienna. Image Credit: AFP

The newspaper, which is considered a quality publication with a wide range of articles covering domestic and foreign news, culture and business, was forced to cut 63 jobs and reduce its editorial staff by almost two-thirds to 20.

It will continue to operate online and plans a monthly print edition.

In its final daily print edition the paper interviewed one of Austria's most famous exports: actor-turned-politician Arnold Schwarzenegger. It lamented that, unlike Schwarzenegger's famous “Terminator” character, the newspaper won't be able to make the phrase “I'll be back” its motto for the future.