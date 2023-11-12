LONDON: Terminally-ill British girl Indi Gregory had her life support removed on Sunday after the 8-month-old’s parents lost their legal battle to have her moved to Italy for treatment, according to charity Christian Concern.
The emotive case is the latest in Britain pitting parents against the country’s legal and healthcare systems.
Baby Indi was born on February 24 and diagnosed with mitochondrial disease, a genetic condition that prevents cells in the body producing energy.
There is no cure and her parents — Claire Staniforth and Dean Gregory — wanted her to be treated at the Vatican-owned Bambino Gesu hospital.
But a British court ruled against transferring her despite the government in Rome awarding her citizenship.
Her father, Dean Gregory, said his daughter was “fighting hard” despite no longer being on life support and having temporarily stopped breathing during the night, according to Christian Concern.
After losing a court appeal, Gregory said that he and his wife were “disgusted by another one-sided decision from the judges”.
Christian Concern said that Indi was transferred from hospital to an ambulance with a security escort late Saturday before being taken to a hospice.