UK approves a ‘mega’ Chinese Embassy in London

Site is set to become the largest embassy complex in the UK by area

AFP
The former Royal Mint site in London on December 6, 2024, where China plans to build a new embassy.
AFP

LONDON The UK government on Tuesday gave the green light for China to build a “mega embassy” in the historic heart of London, eight years after the process began.

The 20,000-square-metre (235,000-square-foot) site is set to become the largest embassy complex in the UK by area, and one of the largest embassies in the heart of a Western capital.

But it could still face legal challenges.

Housing minister Steve Reed’s decision on Tuesday to grant planning permission came after multiple delays over ‘national security concerns’.

There have also been protests by activists and China-hawks.

Reed said the decision was “now final unless it is successfully challenged in court”.

A government spokesperson said: “Intelligence agencies have been involved throughout the process and an extensive range of measures have been developed to manage any risks.”

“Following extensive negotiations in recent months, the Chinese government has agreed to consolidate its seven current sites in London into one site, bringing clear security advantages.”

China has voiced frustration at the delays and raised the matter with Britain’s Labour Prime Minister Keir Starmer early on.

Starmer, who is seeking to reset ties with the economic powerhouse, is expected to visit China later this month, according to British media.

The trip has not yet been confirmed by Downing Street.

If it goes ahead, it would be the first visit by a UK prime minister since 2018.

Ties between London and Beijing fell to new lows under the then Conservative government, which was ousted by Labour in 2024.

Last month, Starmer acknowledged that while China provided significant economic opportunities for the UK, it also posed “real national security threats”.

The head of the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China, Luke de Pulford, previously said the government would face an “embarrassing and potentially catastrophic” legal challenge from local residents if the plans were approved.

Related Topics:
ChinaUK

