Daily runs see hundreds of people sprint with bulls through narrow streets

A participant is tossed by a heifer bull during the first bullrun of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain. Image Credit: AFP

Madrid: Two Americans and a Spaniard were hospitalised after being gored during northern Spain's Pamplona bull-running festivities, local authorities said on Sunday.

The bull runs are one of the most crowded events of the week-long San Fermin festival, which was immortalised in Ernest Hemingway's 1926 novel "The Sun Also Rises".

"The number of people being treated at the emergency ward of Navarra hospital complex has risen to five, three because of bull horns," the Navarra regional government said on Twitter.

A municipal worker cleans the street before the first bullrun of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain. Image Credit: AFP

Authorities said in a statement that those hurt included two US citizens, aged 23 and 46, and a Spaniard, who was injured in his left thigh. Local media reported one of those gored was in serious condition.

The daily runs see hundreds of people dressed in white shirts and red scarfs, sprint with bulls through narrow streets to the city's bull ring, where the animals are killed by professional matadors in an afternoon bullfight.

The festival, which also involves religious processions, concerts and all-night drinking, attracts thousands of visitors from around the world.

A participant receives medical assistance during the first bullrun of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain. Image Credit: AFP Revellers sprint in front of steers during the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain. Image Credit: Reuters A participant runs next to Puerto de San Lorenzo fighting bull during the first bullrun of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain. Image Credit: AFP View gallery as list

Bull fights and bull runs are a traditional part of summer festivals across Spain.