Trump says ready for another summit with Putin once Moscow is ready for 'peace deal' with Ukraine

"It's a war that should have never happened. If the election weren't rigged in 2020, that war would have never happened. And it didn't happen for four years. I was there 2016 to 2020, and I would talk to Putin; it would have never happened. Zero chance. And when I left, I saw what was going on and I said, 'I think these guys are going to go to war.' I thought it was crazy; it wouldn't have happened," Trump said.