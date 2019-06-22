Image Credit: Supplied

Paris: Three people died and another was seriously injured in a fire that broke out in a building in central Paris in the early hours of Saturday, fire services said.

One of the victims died after jumping out of the window of the six-storey block of flats situated in the 11th district, which also housed a restaurant and a hammam, a spokesman for the fire services said.

The blaze was reported at around 5am (0300 GMT) and it took nearly four hours for 200 firefighters to bring it under control, according to fire captain Florian Lointier.

By 08.45 am, the fire still wasn't fully extinguished.