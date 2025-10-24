GOLD/FOREX
Sweden PM says Ukraine could buy up to 150 fighter jets

Saab CEO said they could start thinking about how to ramp up production

Last updated:
AFP
2 MIN READ
Ukraine could buy up to 150 Gripen fighter jets, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said Wednesday after the signing of a letter of intent on stepping up aviation cooperation between the two countries.

Speaking alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at a press conference, Kristersson said the letter of intent would create the conditions for a "very large defence industry deal".

"Probably somewhere between 100 and 150 fighter jets of the model Gripen E that are now beginning to be made," he said, adding the deal could have a 10- to 15-year timeline.

Kristersson said the signing of the letter of intent was "the start of a long journey".

Letter of intent

The letter of intent did not provide specific dates and specified that it was of a non-binding nature, but Kristersson said he expected the first planes could be delivered to Ukraine "within three years" if everything went to plan.

"The Gripen is a priority for our army," Zelensky said.

Speaking to AFP, Defence Minister Pal Jonson noted that "there's lots of details to be worked out" in terms of ramping up production, training and financing.

"But if there's a will, there's a way between our two countries," Jonson said.

Kristersson told reporters that "an import step" when it came to the issue of financing could be taken "tomorrow already" when the issue of whether frozen Russian assets could be used for Ukraine would be discussed in the European Council.

The head of government noted that both him and Zelensky would be flying to Brussels to take part in discussions.

Important first step

Saab CEO Micael Johansson, who was present for the press conference, stressed that "a financial solution had to be reached, but added that they could start thinking about how to ramp up production.

"We have no contract today, but it's a very important first step," he told AFP.

Last year, Sweden suspended plans to send its Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine, after partner countries requested that priority be given to American F-16s.

