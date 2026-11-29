Snap election in Spain could mark historic coalition with far-right Vox party
Spain's Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez aims to pull off another spectacular comeback on Sunday in an election expected to deliver an unprecedented victory for conservatives and the far right.
The vote will be closely watched as Europe opens an electoral cycle over the next 12 months that could reshape the balance of power within the European Union.
Sanchez has emerged as a darling of the international left in recent years, but his polarising status at home has imperilled his eight-year tenure.
Polls have consistently placed him behind the main right-wing Popular Party (PP), which is predicted to win the most seats in another hung parliament.
The PP's route to power could therefore lie with far-right, anti-immigration Vox, Spain's third-largest political force, which could double its seats.
Such a coalition would be a first since Spain's transition to democracy after General Francisco Franco's fascist-backed dictatorship (1939-1975).
One of few leftist leaders in Europe, Sanchez has built a career on escaping seemingly hopeless situations and has remained upbeat.
He is banking on a late mobilisation of progressive and undecided voters to achieve at least 176 seats for leftist parties in the 350-member parliament.
The 54-year-old says a PP-Vox coalition will cause a "regression" for social rights, notably for women, as well as efforts to rehabilitate Franco's victims that the opposition has vowed to repeal.
He has vaunted the dynamism of the European Union's fourth-largest economy, which has outperformed Western peers for years, and an international standing marked by clashes with US President Donald Trump and Israel.
Marta Ramirez Jimenez, 23, told AFP in Madrid that "politics is much more polarised", denouncing "intolerable opinions that are being given a voice".
"We're living at a time in which we risk suffering a rollback of rights that were taken for granted," added the medical student.
PP leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo, who won the most seats at the last election in 2023 but failed to form a government, has dismissed what he calls Sanchez's campaign of "fear".
Feijoo, 65, who ran the northwestern region of Galicia for 13 years, has tried to project an image of experience and competence against Sanchez's government.
The PP has attacked Sanchez for years over high-profile corruption scandals, concessions to Catalan separatists and failing to pass a budget.
Two high-speed train collisions this year that together killed 115 people and July's migrant rush into Spain's north African city of Ceuta from Morocco have provided further ammunition to the PP and Vox.
A recent surge of migrant boats arriving in the Canary Islands has put Sanchez's outspoken defence of a more open immigration policy under scrutiny.
Spain's ageing population has grown to almost 50 million people, mainly due to immigration, which the government credits with driving strong economic growth.
Sanchez has tried to leverage anger over a chronic housing crisis, passing measures for tenants earlier this month.
The right, whose rejection of urgent housing decrees in October prompted Sanchez to call a vote originally scheduled for 2027, has blamed his successive governments for soaring housing costs.
Retiree Domingo Perez, 55, said "there needs to be a change, because of everything that's happened, so much corruption, the Spaniards who can't make ends meet".
Vox has focused its campaign on immigration, which it connects with the housing crisis and other issues to tap into popular frustration, particularly among the young.
Led by 50-year-old Santiago Abascal, the party calls for the deportation of irregular migrants as well as foreigners who commit crimes and those it deems are living off public benefits.
Jesus Perez Oliden, a 55-year-old electrician, told AFP in Madrid: "Everything is so polarised right now: the left on one side, the right on the other - I'm not really sure."
Around 38.6 million Spaniards will begin voting from 9:00 am (0800 GMT), with polling stations set to close at 8:00 pm.