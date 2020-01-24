German police is seen outside a house where a shooter, believed to have a personal motive, launched an assault on January 24, 2020 in the town of Rot am See in southwestern Germany. Image Credit: AFP

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, Germany: Six people were killed in a shooting in the southern German town of Rot am See on Friday, according to reports in local media.

The DPA news agency and Bild newspaper both reported six people had died in the shooting.

A police spokesman confirmed to AFP only that "several" people had been wounded and "probably" more than one killed, adding that the suspected shooter had been arrested and a personal motive was believed to lie behind the attack.

The incident occurred at 12.45 pm local time (1145 GMT) close to a building in the town of Rot am See in the federal state of Baden-Wuerttemberg.

Police in the nearby town of Aalen said the incident appeared to be linked to a "personal relationship", adding there was no indication that there were additional perpetrators.