MOSCOW: A senior Russian military official was killed on Tuesday when an explosive device hidden in a scooter went off outside a building in Moscow, officials said.

The commander of Russian armed forces' chemical, biological and radiation defence troops, Igor Kirillov, was killed along with his deputy when "an explosive device planted in a scooter parked near the entrance of a residential building was activated on the morning of December 17 on Ryazansky Avenue in Moscow," said the Russian Investigative Committee, which is responsible for major investigations in the country.