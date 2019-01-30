Arashukov is suspected of orchestrating the killing of a well-known activist and an adviser to the leader of Karachaevo-Cherkessiya in 2010. Russian news website RBC last year quoted investigation sources as saying that three people testified against the lawmaker, accusing him of ordering the murder of local activist Aslan Zhukov, who was shot dead outside his house. The man’s sister last year publicly came forward against Arashukov.