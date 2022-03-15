War rages in Ukraine for the 20th day on Tuesday as Russian troops besiege and bombard cities in the biggest attack on a European nation since World War Two, which has also led to the biggest refugee crisis since then. Follow the latest developments from the war zone:

08:34AM



Russia pounds away at Ukraine as two sides plan more talks

A narrow diplomatic path stayed open as Ukraine and Russia planned another round of talks and Moscow's forces pounded away at cities across the country, including the capital, in a bombardment that deepened the humanitarian crisis. Shortly before dawn on Tuesday, large explosions thundered across Kyiv while Russia pressed its advance on multiple fronts. Elsewhere, a convoy of 160 civilian cars left the encircled port city of Mariupol along a designated humanitarian route, the city council reported, in a rare glimmer of hope a week and a half into the lethal siege that has pulverised homes and other buildings and left people desperate for food, water, heat and medicine.

08:04AM



Ukraine war may lead to rethinking of US defense of Europe

Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine and his push to upend the broader security order in Europe may lead to a historic shift in American thinking about defense of the continent. Depending on how far Putin goes, this could mean a buildup of US military power in Europe not seen since the Cold War. The prospect of a bigger US military footprint in Europe is a remarkable turnaround from just two years ago. In 2020, President Donald Trump ordered thousands of American troops out of Germany as part of his argument that Europeans were undeserving allies. Just days after taking office, President Joe Biden stopped the withdrawal before it could start, and his administration has stressed NATO's importance even as Biden identifies China as the main long-term threat to US.

07:10AM



UN chief: Ukraine war hitting poor nations reliant on wheat

The United Nations chief warned that Russia's war on Ukraine is holding "a sword of Damocles" over the global economy, especially poor developing countries that face skyrocketing food, fuel and fertilizer prices and are now seeing their breadbasket "being bombed."

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters that "Russia and Ukraine represent more than half of the world's supply of sunflower oil and about 30 per cent of the world's wheat" and that "grain prices have already exceeded those at the start of the Arab Spring and the food riots of 2007-2008."

He told reporters that 45 African and least developed countries import at least one-third of their wheat from Ukraine and Russia, and 18 of them import at least 50%. These countries include Egypt, Congo, Burkina Faso, Lebanon, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen, he said.

"All of this is hitting the poorest the hardest and planting the seeds for political instability and unrest around the globe," Guterres warned, saying the most vulnerable countries had already been trying to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and contend with record inflation, rising interest rates and looming debt before the Ukraine war.

A picture shows anti-aircraft missiles in the sky a few kilometers from Kyiv, Ukraine. Image Credit: AFP

06:46AM



Japan announces sanctions on additional 17 Russians

Japan has decided to freeze assets of an additional 17 Russian individuals, the Ministry of Finance said on Tuesday.

Eleven members of the Russian Duma, five family members of banker Yuri Kovalchuk, as well as billionaire Viktor Vekselberg were targeted in the sanctions, it said.

The move brings the total number of Russians targeted by Japan's asset freezes in response to the Ukraine crisis to 61, the ministry said in a statement.

Firemen evacuate a man from an apartment building hit by shelling in the Obolon district of Kyiv, Ukraine. Image Credit: AFP

06:30AM



Biden expected to meet with NATO leaders in Brussels

US President Joe Biden is expected to travel to Brussels next week to meet with NATO leaders to discuss Russia's war in Ukraine, US and foreign sources familiar with the situation said.

The plan, which is still being finalised, calls for Biden to meet with other leaders from the NATO alliance in Brussels on March 23, said three of the sources.

They cautioned that the plans could still change given the rapidly evolving situation in Ukraine.

The meeting comes as Russian forces continue to escalate their attacks on Ukraine.

One source said Biden could also travel to NATO member Poland, where concerns are running high after a Russian attack on a large Ukrainian base just miles from the border killed 35 people.

NATO members are worried about being drawn into a military conflict with nuclear power Russia. Biden has repeatedly said that the United States will not send forces into Ukraine, but will defend "every inch" of NATO territory.

White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said that the United States was closely engaged with its NATO partners and European allies but that there had not been any final decision about a presidential trip.

06:10AM



War could be over by May, says Ukrainian presidential adviser

The war in Ukraine is likely to be over by early May when Russia runs out of resources to attack its neighbour, Oleksiy Arestovich, an adviser to the Ukrainian president's chief of staff, said.

Talks between Kyiv and Moscow - in which Arestovich is not personally involved - have so far produced very few results other than several humanitarian corridors out of besieged Ukrainian cities.

In a video published by several Ukrainian media, Arestovich said the exact timing would depend on how much resources the Kremlin was willing to commit to the campaign.

"I think that no later than in May, early May, we should have a peace agreement, maybe much earlier, we will see, I am talking about the latest possible dates," Arestovich said.

"We are at a fork in the road now: there will either be a peace deal struck very quickly, within a week or two, with troop withdrawal and everything, or there will be an attempt to scrape together some." A "completely crazy" scenario could also involve Russia sending fresh conscripts after a month of training, he said.

Still, even once peace is agreed, small tactical clashes could remain possible for a year, according to Arestovich, although Ukraine insists on the complete removal of Russian troops from its territory.

06:00AM



Russia keeps up attacks in Ukraine as two sides hold talks

Russia and Ukraine kept a fragile diplomatic path open with a new round of talks Monday even as Moscow's forces pounded away at Kyiv and other cities across the country in a punishing bombardment the Red Cross said has created ``nothing short of a nightmare'' for civilians.

Meanwhile, a convoy of 160 civilian cars left the encircled port city of Mariupol along a designated humanitarian route, the city council reported, in a rare glimmer of hope a week and a half into the lethal siege that has pulverized homes and other buildings and left people desperate for food, water, heat and medicine.

The latest negotiations, held via video conference, were the fourth round involving higher-level officials from the two countries and the first in a week. The talks ended without a breakthrough after several hours, with an aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saying the negotiators took "a technical pause" and planned to meet again Tuesday.