Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Thursday a military operation in Ukraine to defend separatists in the east of the country. World leaders and the Ukrainian government have decried the 'invasion' by Russia. Here are the latest updates.

11:40AM



Ukraine says at least 8 people killed by Russian shelling, 9 wounded

At least eight people have been killed and nine were wounded by the Russian shelling, an advisor to the Ukrainian Minister of Internal Affairs said on Thursday as Russia has launched massive air and ground assault on the neighbouring country.

The border guard said separately Russian military columns have crossed Ukrainian border into Chernihiv, Kharkiv and Luhansk regions.

11:31AM



Some forty US service members arrived in Latvia from Italy early on Thursday, the first group of what is expected to be a deployment of more than 300 troops, the Latvian Defense Ministry said.

The troops, which will be based at Adazi military base just outside the Latvian capital Riga, arrived around midnight local time, before hostilities began in Ukraine, it added.

11:20AM



Russia has suspended movement of commercial vessels in the Azov sea until further notice, the Interfax news agency quoted the state agency for maritime and river transport as saying on Thursday.

Ukraine and Russia both have ports on the Sea of Azov, including Ukraine's major port of Mariupol, while Russia controls the sea's mouth at the Kerch Strait.

11:19AM



Ukraine claims that the country has downed five Russian planes and a helicopter.

Russia's central bank said Thursday it was introducing measures to stabilise the ruble and markets after Moscow announced a military operation against Ukraine.

"To stabilise the situation on the financial market, the Bank of Russia has decided to start interventions in the foreign exchange market," the central bank said in a statement, adding that it and other financial institutions: "have clear action plans for any scenario."

10:26AM



Russia's defence ministry said Thursday it had neutralised Ukrainian military airbases and its air defence systems, hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a military offensive against his country's neighbour.

"Military infrastructure at Ukrainian army air bases has been rendered out of action," the defence ministry said in a statement carried by news agencies, which added that Kyiv's air defence systems were "eliminated".

Air raid sirens rang out Thursday in Ukraine's western city of Lviv, an AFP reporter said, adding that there were no immediate sounds of explosions or other signs of attack.

People, some carrying bags and suitcases, walk in a metro station in Kyiv early on February 24, 2022. Image Credit: AFP

The city has turned into the temporary base of several Western embassies, including the United States and Britain, which evacuated their diplomats from the capital Kyiv in the days preceding Russia's attack on Ukraine.

09:47AM



Ukraine is coming under artillery attack along its northern border with Russia and Belarus, the border guard service said on Thursday, adding that Ukrainian forces were returning fire.

The statement was issued as a Ukrainian interior ministry official reported the Ukrainian government-held town of Shchastya had fallen to Russian-backed eastern insurgents.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson condemned on Thursday the "horrific events in Ukraine", saying Russia's President Vladimir Putin "has chosen a path of bloodshed and destruction by launching this unprovoked attack". "The UK and our allies will respond decisively," he tweeted, adding he had spoken to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres made a direct, impassioned plea Wednesday to Vladimir Putin to stop - "in the name of humanity" - the Russian military assault on Ukraine. Speaking after an emergency Security Council session, which coincided with the Russian president's announcement of military operations against Ukraine, a clearly emotional Guterres said it was "the saddest day" of his tenure as UN chief.

"President Putin, in the name of humanity, bring your troops back to Russia.

Russia will be held "accountable" for its attack on Ukraine, EU chiefs Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel said Thursday.

"We strongly condemn Russia's unjustified attack on Ukraine. In these dark hours, our thoughts are with Ukraine and the innocent women, men and children as they face this unprovoked attack and fear for their lives," they each wrote on Twitter.

"We will hold the Kremlin accountable."

09:30AM



Air raid sirens rang out in downtown Kyiv on Thursday as cities across Ukraine were hit with what Ukrainian officials said were Russian missile strikes and artillery.

Citizens were headed for underground metro stations to take shelter, AFP correspondents saw, as authorities declared martial law in the face of what they fear is a full-scale invasion.

A local resident sits in a car as they pack to leave the city, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Mariupol, February 24, 2022. Image Credit: Reuters

A visibly emotional Ukrainian ambassador traded barbs with his Russian counterpart during a heated late-night emergency Security Council meeting on the Russia-Ukraine crisis Wednesday.

Sergiy Kyslytsya implored the council, chaired by Russia, to "do everything possible to stop the war" against his country.

"It is the responsibility of these bodies to stop the war," Kyslytsya told the meeting of the 15-member council, which began shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine.

Kyslytsya urged UN ambassador Vassily Nebenzia of Russia, which currently holds the rotating presidency of the council, to "call Putin, call (Foreign Minister Sergey) Lavrov to stop (the) aggression."

09:04AM



Ukraine leader said Russia is conducting strikes 'on our military infrastructure'. Russia, AFP reported, said they have been targeting Ukraine military facilities with 'precision' weapons.

Ukraine leader introduced martial law and the country's foreign ministry said military 'will do everything in its power to defend' Ukraine.

A member of the Ukrainian military takes items from the back of a car in Sievierodonetsk, the Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022 Image Credit: AP

08:53AM



Russia's ambassador to the United Nations told an emergency Security Council meeting late Wednesday that Moscow's military operation against Ukraine was targeting "the junta" in power in Kiyv.

"I wanted to say in conclusion that we aren't being aggressive against the Ukrainian people but against the junta that is in power in Kiyv," said Vassily Nebenzia.

Flights from Russia's Rostov airport near Ukraine have been cancelled, Russian news agencies reported on Thursday.

08:43AM



Asian stock markets have plunged and oil prices surged after Putin announced Russian military action in Ukraine.

Market benchmarks in Tokyo and Seoul fell 2% and Hong Kong and Sydney lost more than 3% Thursday. Oil prices jumped nearly $3 per barrel on unease about possible disruption of Russian supplies.

Earlier, Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index fell 1.8% to an eight-month low after the Kremlin said rebels in eastern Ukraine asked for military assistance.

In this image from UNTV video, Ukraine's Ambassador to the United Nations Sergiy Kyslytsya, holds up a phone as he speaks an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at U.N. headquarters. Image Credit: AP

Investors already were uneasy about the possible impact of the Federal Reserve's plans to try to cool inflation by withdrawing ultra-low interest rates and other stimulus that boosted share prices.

08:28AM



Ukraine foreign minister: Russia 'launched a full-scale invasion'.

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday said the "world will hold Russia accountable" over its attack against Ukraine that he warned will cause "catastrophic loss of life."

In a statement issued shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the start of military operations in Ukraine, Biden said he would address the US public Thursday to outline the "consequences" for Russia, calling the attack "unprovoked and unjustified."

A map locating the separatist region in southeast Ukraine near the Sea of Azov. Image Credit: Washington Post

08:15AM



Explosions were heard before dawn Thursday in Ukraine's capital Kyiv and the eastern port city of Mariupol, shortly after Russia's President Vladimir Putin announced an operation to "demilitarise" the country.

AFP correspondents in both cities heard powerful blasts and in Mariupol, close to the frontline and the Russian border, residents reported hearing artillery in the city's eastern suburbs.

Explosions also rang out in Kharkiv, a large city 35 kilometres (20 miles) south of the Russian border.

Four loud blasts rang out in Kramatorsk, a frontline city that serves as the Ukrainian government's effective capital for the eastern war zone, and more were heard in the eastern port city of Mariupol, AFP reporters said.

A Ukrainian serviceman walks to his position at the line of separation between Ukraine-held territory and rebel-held territory near Svitlodarsk, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. Image Credit: AP

07:30AM



Airspace over all of Ukraine has been shut down to civilian air traffic, according to a notice posted to air crews early Thursday.

A commercial flight tracking website shows that an Israeli El Al Boeing 787 from Tel Aviv to Toronto turned abruptly out of Ukrainian airspace before detouring over Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Poland.

The only other aircraft tracked over Ukraine is a U.S. RQ-4B Global Hawk unmanned surveillance plane that began flying westward out of Ukraine after Russia put in place flight restrictions over Ukrainian territory

07:10AM



Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Thursday a military operation in Ukraine to defend separatists in the east of the country.

"I have made the decision of a military operation," he said in a surprise statement on television shortly before 6am.

Putin also called on Ukraine military to 'lay down its arms'. He also vowed retaliation against those who interfere with Russian Ukraine operation.

The Kremlin said rebels in eastern Ukraine asked Russia for military assistance Wednesday to help fend off Ukrainian "aggression", an announcement that immediately fueled fears that Moscow was offering up a pretext for war, just as the West had warned.

General view of Kyiv after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, February 24, 2022. Image Credit: Reuters

A short time later, the Ukrainian president rejected Moscow's claims that his country poses a threat to Russia and said a Russian invasion would cost tens of thousands of lives.

"The people of Ukraine and the government of Ukraine want peace,'' President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an emotional overnight address, speaking in Russian in a direct appeal to Russian citizens. "But if we come under attack, if we face an attempt to take away our country, our freedom, our lives and lives of our children, we will defend ourselves. When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs.''

Zelenskyy said he asked to arrange a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin late Wednesday, but the Kremlin did not respond.

In an apparent reference to Putin's move to authorize the deployment of the Russian military to "maintain peace'' in eastern Ukraine, Zelensky warned that "this step could mark the start of a big war on the European continent.''