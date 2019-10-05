His wife sued the Mail on Sunday for alleged copyright infringement

Britain's Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive at the Creative Industries and Business Reception at the British High Commissioner's residence, in Johannesburg, where they will meet with representatives of the British and South African business communities, including local youth entrepreneurs. British media reports said Friday Oct. 4, 2019 that Britian's Prince Harry has launched legal proceeds at the High Court against two British tabloid newspapers over alleged phone hacking. Image Credit: AP

London: Prince Harry is suing two British tabloid newspapers over alleged phone hacking.

British media reports Friday night said Harry took legal action against the Sun and Mirror newspapers.

Buckingham Palace confirmed in a statement on Saturday that claims regarding "illegal interception of voicemail messages" were filed on Harry's behalf.

The palace declined to say more or provide details "given the particulars of the claims are not yet public".

News Group Newspapers, which owns The Sun, acknowledged the prince's High Court action.